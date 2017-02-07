Donald Trump Is Still On Tom Arnold’s Mind While On ‘I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!’

Donald Trump is being bashed by Tom Arnold as he competes on a reality show in Australia. Last night, Arnold used some the harshest words yet to describe his former friend – President Donald Trump – a couple of them included phony, racist, and sexist. Some of the events taking place since Mr. Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States look like they were written for a bad “Saturday Night Live” skit, and a few people are not laughing.

Advertisement

At the moment, Arnold who claims to have been close with Trump for more than 30 years, is trying to survive on the new season of Australia’s version of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!

The former star of Nine Months is stuck in the middle of a forest in South Africa where he has to find creative ways to get meals and a shelter. While the 57-year-old comedian and television host is deep down in the bushes, he is sharing his thoughts on POTUS. He said that he has known Trump for over three decades and the new president does not have the fortune he has been bragging about.

The star of Madea’s Witness Protection revealed: “I’ve known him for 30 years, I know him very well. I have friends that are real billionaires, that are real and I always considered him a phony about that.”

It is impossible to know what is Trump’s net worth because despite an outcry from Republicans and Democrats, he never released his tax returns during the election. Arnold, who launched his movie career alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger with True Lies, went on to say that the brash real estate mogul is a sexist and as POTUS he is the laughingstock of the world.

Arnold shared: “He is sexist, he’s racist, but I consider him a kind of joke.” In early January, Arnold made headlines when he revealed that he has Celebrity Apprentice Season 14 outtakes, which he was a contestant on where Trump is using the N-word.

Arnold said at the time: “I have the outtakes to The Apprentice where he says every bad thing ever, every offensive, racist thing ever. It was him sitting in that chair saying the N-word, saying the C-word, calling his son a retard, just being so mean to his own children.”

Advertisement

He said he can not release them because of a $5-million confidentiality agreement and is hoping someone will hack his computers and leak them to the media.