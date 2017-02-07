Donald Trump Is Not Welcome To The U.K. Until Immigration Ban Is Cancelled

It looks like because of his sexist and misogynistic ways, Donald Trump is not welcome to speak to the Parliament during his Presidential visit to the United Kingdom.

John Bercow, said he was “strongly opposed” to Trump speaking in the Commons as he stressed that being invited to address Parliament was “not an automatic right” but “an earned honour”.

Corbyn calls for Trump UK ban until Muslim country travel ban lifted

“Before the imposition of the migrant ban I would myself have been strongly opposed to an address by President Trump in Westminster Hall,” Mr Bercow told MPs.

“After the imposition of the migrant ban by President Trump I am even more strongly opposed to an address by President Trump in Westminster Hall.”

The Commons erupted in an enthusiastic approving applause hearing what Bercow had to say.

Veteran Labour MP Dennis Skinner also said: “Further to that point of order: two words: well done.”

The Speaker said: “We value our relationship with the United States. If a state visit takes place, that is way beyond and above the pay grade of the Speaker.”

“However, as far as this place is concerned I feel very strongly that our opposition to racism and to sexism and our support for equality before the law and an independent judiciary are hugely important considerations in the House of Commons.”

During her recent trip to the U.S., Prime Minister Theresa May invited the new President to make a visit to the U.K.

Trump who has been planning for such an important diplomatic meeting for a long time has promised to honor the invitation by the end of the year.

However, many British officials believe that the visit should be postponed until the shameful ban against Muslims will have been cancelled.

Mr Bercow said he was one of the three “key-holders” to Westminster Hall and also said he would not permit an invitation to the Royal Gallery in the House of Commons to be made in his name.

Furthermore, he admitted that he would “perhaps have a strong a say in that matter” but said that “customarily an invitation to a visiting leader to deliver an address there would be issued in the names of the two speakers”.

“I would not wish to issue an invitation to President Trump to speak in the Royal Gallery,” he concluded.