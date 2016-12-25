Donald Trump Is Not A King, Says RNC After Christmas Controversy

The Trump team is having a very messy Christmas. In the space of fewer than 24 hours, Donald Trump and his family have been embroiled in two very different negative stories that are linked to religion. The first one involved the Republican National Committee led by Reince Priebus. Mr. Priebus, the current chair of the RNC, is set to take on the role of White House chief of staff come January. It all started when Priebus along with incoming White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer issued what was supposed to be a heartwarming message that celebrates the birth of Jesus Christ.

However, one passage in the press release caused an uproar because it talks about humanity celebrating the arrival of a new king. The questions on everyone’s lips were: – Are Republicans comparing the president-elect of the United States to a king? Is this a joke? Did Priebus call Trump Jesus, do we have to worship him now?

As absurd as this might appear, Trump is a big fan of gold thrones – the politician has several of them in his mansions. During the campaign, TV personality Omarosa Onee Manigault, who works for Trump, said that once he is elected, people will have to bow down. She said at the time: “Every critic, every detractor, will have to bow down to President Trump. It’s everyone who’s ever doubted Donald, who ever disagreed, who ever challenged him. It is the ultimate revenge to become the most powerful man in the universe.”

Priebus spent most of Christmas Day giving television and radio interviews to clear up the misunderstanding. He explained that he was not calling the flamboyant mogul a king, he said the passage referred to Jesus, according to the Bible, born in Bethlehem on Christmas Day. Via social media, Mr. Spicer also attempted to settle rattled nerves in a post that read: “Christ is the King. He was born today so we could be saved. Its sad & disappointing you are politicizing such a holy day.”

It is worth noting that for Christmas 2005, the DNC put out a similar statement wishing Americans a happy holiday and there was no mention of a king.

The other mini-scandal erupted on Christmas Eve after the soon-to-be first lady, Melania Trump, was pictured in a mini dress as she attended midnight mass with her husband, Donald, at the Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea Palm Beach in Florida.

The former model showed lots of legs in her little black dress, and many are wondering, will she continue to dress inappropriately when her husband takes office? Others asked, what would the good Christians who voted for Trump say if Michelle Obama wore a mini dress to church?