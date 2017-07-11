Donald Trump Is Being Sued For Blocking His Critics On Twitter

A group of people on Twitter who were blocked by President Donald Trump have filed a lawsuit against him, saying their First Amendment rights have been violated. In case you’re wondering what rights are granted by the First Amendment, the original stipulation of the American constitution allows every person the right to ‘speech’ as long as it isn’t deliberate libel or calls to violence.

The Associated Press revealed that the suit had been filed in a federal court in Manhattan, on Tuesday, July 11th, by representatives from Columbia University.

The plaintiffs are arguing that the President, 71, is a government official and can’t block individuals from having access to his account, which acts as a ‘modern-day public forum.’

The New York Times read the plaintiff’s statement, “The @realDonaldTrump account is a kind of digital town hall in which the President and his aides use the tweet function to communicate news and information to the public.”

Essentially, the lawsuit says the idea of blocking your opponents in what is considered to be a “digital town hall,” is a violation of the First Amendment and the President has no right to bar them from his account.

Trump isn’t the only one being hit with the suit; Sean Spicer and Dan Scavino are also being sued.

As CI readers know, Donald uses Twitter and social media a lot to speak his mind and is often criticized for it.

My use of social media is not Presidential – it’s MODERN DAY PRESIDENTIAL. Make America Great Again! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 1, 2017

Not only is the plaintiff’s seeking Trump to unblock them, but they also want him to pay their legal fees. Despite the never-ending criticism of the POTUS, Donald currently has 33.7 million followers on his Twitter account and has tweeted more than 35,300 times since he joined the service in March of 2009.