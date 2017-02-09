Donald Trump and Stephen Curry in the same sentence, members of the Dub Nation, must be going wait, what is going on? Since Mr. Trump entered the political world via that famous escalator, he has forced almost everyone on this planet to say whether they are for or against him. Golden State Warriors’ player Stephen Curry is the latest person to publicly declare that Trump is an asset if you remove the letters “et” from the word. Along with being one of the best players in the NBA, Mr. Curry has a very lucrative partnership with Under Armour.

According to experts, in 2016, the professional basketball player made over $15 million with the supplier of sportswear and casual apparel, which had a revenue of 3.96 billion USD. After the Warriors had steamed rolled the Bulls with a final score of 123-92, Curry and several other players took part in a press conference where he was asked to comment on an interview Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank did earlier in the day.

Asked for his thoughts on Trump, Curry, the greatest shooter in NBA history, did not hold back, he stated: “I agree — if you remove the ET from asset. I’d rather not be in that position obviously, but at the end of the day when you need to speak for yourself and make it known how you feel, you don’t shy away from those opportunities. I was) making sure I needed to say what I needed to say.”

The Ohio native was asked if he would leave the company if he did not approve of some of their policies. Riley and Ryan’s father surprised reporters by saying that he has already been talking his management about what his next move should be.

The 28-year-old NBA Most Valuable Player Award winner: “If I can say the leadership is not in line with my core values, then there is no amount of money, there is no platform I wouldn’t jump off if it wasn’t in line with who I am. So that’s a decision I will make every single day when I wake up.”

Plank has more or less apologized for the remarks after hearing the word boycott from customers. Curry, who does not have a habit of sharing his political views, did take part in President Barack Obama’s initiative on malaria.