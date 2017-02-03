Donald Trump Is A ‘Skunk,’ Says Arnold Schwarzenegger As Feud Escalates

Arnold Schwarzenegger is not backing down in his ongoing feud with President Donald Trump. The back and forth between the two big celebrities started last year when the former governor of the most populous state in the country endorsed Trump’s primary rival for president, Ohio Gov. John Kasich. After Trump beat Hillary Clinton in November, The Governator urged the country to unite behind the new administration and move things forward for the good of all.

In January, Mr. Trump blamed the famous actor for the decline in ratings of NBC’s The Celebrity Apprentice, a program that the new president used to host and where he is still credited as an executive producer. The real estate giant wrote: “Wow, the ratings are in, and Arnold Schwarzenegger got ‘swamped’ (or destroyed) by comparison to the ratings machine, DJT. So much for….being a movie star — and that was season 1 compared to season 14. Now compare him to my season 1. But who cares, he supported Kasich & Hillary.”

The fitness legend tried to be diplomatic and replied with the following tweet: “There’s nothing more important than the people’s work. I wish you the best of luck and I hope you’ll work for ALL of the American people as aggressively as you worked for your ratings.”

People thought things had calmed between the two entertainers. However, the president decided to reignite the feud while speaking at the National Prayer Breakfast in DC on Thursday. He said: “They hired a big, big movie star, Arnold Schwarzenegger, to take my place, and we know how that turned out. The ratings went right down the tubes. It’s been a total disaster. And Mark [Burnett] will never, ever bet against Trump again, and I want to just pray for Arnold, if we can, for those ratings.”

Journalists and commentators were stunned that such remarks were delivered at a religious gathering. Trump plays by his own rules, and people will have to learn to get used to it. The Hollywood titan is not one to give up a fight, and he opted to hit Trump back really hard. In an Instagram video posted yesterday, Schwarzenegger responded with: “Hey, Donald, I have a great idea. Why don’t we switch jobs?” he asked in an Instagram clip. “You take over TV because you’re such an expert in ratings, and I take over your job, and then people can finally sleep comfortably again.”

The movie icon is really not a fan of the new president. In an interview with Men’s Journal, he made his feelings abundantly clear. He explained: “Don’t get into a stinking contest with a skunk. I said, ‘Let’s sit on it for an hour.’ I called my assistant and said, ‘I think what we really should do is request a meeting and go back to New York.’ And then we just smash his face into the table.” Mr. Schwarzenegger concluded by stating: “And then I think we can’t do that, either. I think I have to be above all of that and put him on the spot.”

Trump will probably fight back in the next few days.