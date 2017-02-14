Donald Trump Is A Clown, Says Eric Braeden (Victor Newman From Y&R)

Eric Braeden, 76, the actor, who played Victor Newman on CBS’ popular soap opera The Young and The Restless for 36 years is not a big fan of the 45th U.S. president. Braeden, a German-born television star with a father who had links to the Nazi party, thinks Donald Trump is a clown. Moreover, he sees some parallels with what happened in his home country before World War II. The father of one blames Democrats for failing to tell a positive story to those the economy left behind.

Braeden, born Hans-Jörg Gudegast, moved to the U.S. in 1959 on a scholarship when he was only 18. Here is the essence of the actor’s criticism of what Trump is offering the American. For Braeden, the business mogul is offering simple solutions to complex problems. He shared: “This clown is not going to do anything. It’s a farce. Where I get my continued anger from is that people don’t realize that the essence of fascism is offering a simplistic solution to complex problems.”

The star of The Young and The Restless has just released his memoir, “I’ll Be Damned,” where he holds nothing back about his life and political views. However, it is the candor of his statements about the new president that makes him an interesting character for journalists to interview.

As a devoted student of history, Braeden explained why he believes the Trump presidency is such of danger to this great country. He shared: “The Weimar Republic, one of the most liberal constitutions in the world, failed because of the Wall Street Crash, providing a fertile ground for real disgruntlement and fear in Germany. Then along comes this raving maniac promising to defy the Versailles Treaty and re-establish German pride. The German people said ‘yeah.’ Now, we have this idiot here (Donald Trump) who says he wants to make America great again.”

Braeden believes that former President Barack Obama is a decent man who was treated badly by the Republicans.