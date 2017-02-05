Donald Trump In Super Bowl Interview With Bill O’Reilly Claims America Has Killers Like Putin’s Russia

Donald Trump’s Super Bowl interview with Bill O’Reilly is very explosive like almost everything he does. In the sit-down with Mr. O’Reilly, Trump was asked his opinion on the “killer” president of Russia, Vladimir Putin. Trump replied by saying that America is not that innocent and there are many killers in this country. It has been a long-standing tradition where the host of “The O’Reilly Factor” interviews the sitting president when Fox is hosting the big event.

Advertisement

For example, while President Barack Obama detested the Fox News Channel, he happily sat with the conservative political commentator and talked about politics, and of course, the Super Bowl. The real estate magnate, who is known for ending traditions and breaking the rules, kept the President’s Super Bowl interview alive and had a fascinating exchange with O’Reilly.

The 45th U.S. president was asked about Putin who was described by the author and journalist as a killer. Trump and Putin have what can be described as a bromance, the two men often sing deafening praises for each other, so it is not surprising that he was unwilling to throw him under the bus.

However, what was unexpected was the fact that Trump decided to defend Putin while putting America down. Here is the exchange between the Republican politician and O’Reilly.

Trump: “I do respect him, but I respect a lot of people. That doesn’t mean I’m going to get along with him. He’s a leader of his country. I say it’s better to get along with Russia than not. And if Russia helps us in the fight against ISIS, which is a major fight — and Islamic terrorism all over the world — that’s a good thing.”

O’Reilly: “But he’s a killer, though. Putin’s a killer.”

Trump: “There are a lot of killers. We’ve got a lot of killers. What do you think? Our country’s so innocent?”

Watch Bill O’Reilly’s interview with President @realDonaldTrump Sunday at 4p ET during the #SuperBowl pregame show on FOX. pic.twitter.com/OcRVRK8JgR — Fox News (@FoxNews) February 4, 2017

This is not the first time that Trump was asked about the murders of journalists and spies committed by Putin. In a 2015 interview on MSNBC’s Morning Joe, he was asked about the assassination of journalist Anna Politkovskaya that was allegedly ordered by Putin. He replied by saying: “He’s return running his country and at least he’s a leader, unlike what we have in this country.” Trump added: “You know. there’s a lot of stuff going on in the world right now, Joe. A lot of killing going on and a lot of stupidity…”

Advertisement

According to the intelligence community, Putin meddled in the election on the behalf of the new president. Trump’s Super Bowl 51 interview with O’Reilly will air this Sunday on Fox at 4:00 PM EST. Additional footage of Trump’s interview will be broadcast on “The O’Reilly Factor” Monday and Tuesday nights at 8 PM.