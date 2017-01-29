Donald Trump Immigration Executive Order Targeting Some Muslim Countries Blocked By Judge Ann Donnelly

President Donald Trump is discovering very fast that an American president can not do everything he wants. Friday, Mr. Trump signed an executive order banning Muslims from seven countries from entering the country for 90 days. This was a major campaign promise although the new administration insists that this is not a full Muslim ban. The executive order resulted in chaos and major protests at several international imports in the US. Despite Trump’s reassurance, his Department of Homeland Security was not prepared to adopt the changes.

US District Judge Ann Donnelly halted the Trump immigration order nationally; this decision will block the deportation of some detained migrants. Donnelly explained her decision by stating the following: “The petitioners have a strong likelihood of success in establishing that the removal of the petitioner and other similarly situated violates their due process and equal protection guaranteed by the United States Constitution.” In the ruling, she added: “There is imminent danger that, absent the stay of removal, there will be substantial and irreparable injury to refugees, visa-holders, and other individuals from nations subject to the January 27, 2017, Executive Order.”

Trump’s order is turning into a logistical nightmare because in extreme cases it even affects green card holders. Democrats and even some conservatives think that the new administration went too far with the scope of the order being overtly ambitious.

It is also a political nightmare because Republicans who were hoping to focus on tax cuts, jobs, and repealing Obamacare now have to be defending a president that they do not really like on a subject that seems to be contrary to the values that this country was built on. Moreover, it is hard to get Trump to back down when he embraces a position.

The fight for the soul of the nation is not going to end anytime soon, according to some commentators.