Donald Trump Immigration EO Slammed By Mark Zuckerberg And Tim Cook

Donald Trump is getting blasted by so many people that it is difficult to keep up. On Saturday, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, Apple CEO Tim Cook, and Google CEO Sundar Pichai all wrote poignant pieces explaining why Trump’s immigration ban also dubbed Muslim ban is not good for this country. All three Tech industry leaders reminded Mr. Trump that immigrants built the American experiment. Oddly enough, Donald Trump’s mother, Mary Anne Trump, was born in the small village of Tong, Lewis, Scotland, the United Kingdom and his wife, Melania, is from Slovenia.

In a Facebook post, Zuckerberg said that he was disturbed by POTUS’ immigration-related executive orders. Zuckerberg said that while he applauds Trump’s decision to keep America safe, it should not be at the expense of refugees who are seeking help.

He explained to Trump that if an immigration ban was in place a few decades ago, his wife, Priscilla Chan, whose parents were ethnic Chinese refugees who fled Vietnam in refugee boats, would not have been American. The computer programmer wrote: “My great grandparents came from Germany, Austria, and Poland. Priscilla’s parents were refugees from China and Vietnam. The United States is a nation of immigrants, and we should be proud of that.” The 32-year-old Internet entrepreneur added: “Like many of you, I’m concerned about the impact of the recent executive orders signed by President Trump. We need to keep this country safe, but we should do that by focusing on people who actually pose a threat.”

In an email, Cook told his employees that Apple exists thanks to immigrants. The Silicon Valley giant said his company does not support President Trump’s immigration ban and went on to quote Dr. Martin Luther King. In a note to workers, obtained by Recode, he wrote: “I’ve heard from many of you who are deeply concerned about the executive order issued yesterday restricting immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries. I share your concerns. It is not a policy we support.” He added: “In the words of Dr. Martin Luther King, ‘We may have all come on different ships, but we are in the same boat now.’”

Cook is getting slammed because he has had two meetings with President Trump and it appears that the pair never spoke about the Muslim ban even though the mogul made the promise to do exactly that on the campaign trail. Google, Microsoft, and other tech leaders have all spoken against Trump’s controversial policy which was derailed by a federal court Saturday evening.