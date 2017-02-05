Donald Trump Immigration Ban Fans To Boycott Budweiser Over Super Bowl Ad

Budweiser released a Super Bowl 51 ad that appears to be pro-immigration, and now Donald Trump’s supporters want to boycott the company. The one-minute Super Bowl commercial titled “Born the Hard Way” followed the story of 18-year-old Adolphus Busch, who left his parents in Germany to emigrate to St. Louis, Missouri in 1857 with three of his older brothers. Along the way, he had many misadventures including facing a storm in the Atlantic ocean and jumping in the cold water as the river boat he was on caught on fire.

The immigrant eventually made it to Missouri where he was told to go back where he came from, and he was not welcomed to the country by passersby. He did not give up, he did not despair, and he certainly did not return to Germany, his perseverance led him to Eberhard Anheuser, a German candle maker, who became his father-in-law and business partner.

The duo founded the Anheuser-Busch Company that produces Budweiser and is part of the multi-billion dollar corporation Anheuser–Busch InBev. Many of Trump’s backers feel that the ad is in response to the controversial Muslim or immigration ban that blocks some refugees from coming to America.

Hundreds of people, who believe that Budweiser is calling out Trump and his policies, have been pushing the hashtag #boycottbudweiser. Here are a few tweets from people who vowed never to buy Budweiser again. Dawn Lee slammed Budweiser by saying: “Budweiser has decided to make fun of Trump during their commercials at the Super Bowl.”

Another person added: “We don’t need you beer, your opinions, and your illegal immigrant.” A third person shared: “Way to go, Budweiser. You’ve managed to piss off middle America. You know, the people who used to drink your beer.”

One person defended the company by saying: “Why is everyone getting so offended by this? They’re just telling the story about how the beer was founded. Over 95% of the population of America come from immigrant families.”

In a statement, Budweiser said the message in the Super Bowl 51 commercial is non-political and added: “This story celebrates Adolphus Busch’s American dream and the bold vision to brew the best beer in the world. While everyone knows Budweiser, they don’t necessarily know our story and how we came to be brewed the hard way.”

It will cost the company more than $10 million to air the 60-second spot during Sunday’s Super Bowl. In a matter of hours, the ad has amassed over 13 million views on YouTube.