Donald Trump Hit By Kristen Stewart In ‘Saturday Night Live’ Monologue

President Donald Trump was on the mind of the host of Saturday Night Live this weekend. Actress Kristen Stewart, of the Twilight saga fame, used a significant portion of her monologue to go after the 45th U.S. president. The 26-year-old movie star revisited her 2012 cheating scandal for some laughs at the expense of the business mogul. Some say it was a big night for Stewart, she dropped an “f-bomb,” claimed that she is so “gay” now, and went after Trump.

The Personal Shopper star went down memory lane back when she was caught cheating with a married man, Snow White and the Huntsman director Rupert Sanders. The allegations derailed Stewart’s relationship with Twilight co-star, Robert Pattinson, who is now engaged to British music star FKA Twigs.

The media was all over the story at the time, and Mr. Trump rushed to Twitter to weigh in on the matter. His comments were not very friendly toward Stewart, and he just could not stop tweeting about the former couple. After Trump had won the election, Stewart described his then-behavior as obsessive.

This weekend on SNL, the actress hit back in a powerful way. Reviewers claimed that Stewart has never looked happier and comfortable in her own skin. She stated: “I’m a little nervous to be hosting because I know that the president’s probably watching, and I don’t think he likes me that much. Here’s how I know. Four years ago, I was dating this guy named Rob — Robert (Pattinson) — and we broke up and then we got back together and for some reason it made Donald Trump go insane.”

Stewart went on to add: “OK, so to be fair, I don’t think Donald Trump hated me. I think he’s in love with my boyfriend because he also tweeted this: ‘Miss Universe 2012 Pageant will be airing live on @nbc & @Telemundo december 19th. Open invite stands for Robert Pattinson.’ So, yeah that’s crazy, right?” The president is not a huge fan of me, but that is so OK, and Donald, if you didn’t like me then, you’re really probably not going to like me now, ’cause I’m hosting SNL and I’m, like, so gay, dude.”

According to early reviews, last night’s episode was among the best ones in recent years and some in the LGBT community applauded Stewart for being candid about her sexuality.