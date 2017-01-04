Donald Trump Hires Omarosa Manigault As A White House Assistant

One of the most hated reality television contestants of all time is getting a new gig. A few months ago, many people in the political media bubble used to laugh when hearing about such idea. The joke is now on the naysayers. President-elect Donald Trump has hired 42-year-old Omarosa Manigault to be his Assistant to the President and Director of Communications for the Office of Public Liaison. This role will be similar to the one played by Kal Penn during the first year of the Obama administration.

Penn resigned twelve months after getting the gig and returned to acting. Fans of Omarosa are hoping that her path will be different. Some of her critics think she will not last long because she held different titles in the Clinton White House and did not perform well and was very unpopular with other staff members.

Politically speaking, the Ohio native has been all over the map. She was a huge Obama supporter and campaigned for him in 2008 and 2012. Omarosa often talked about her pride to see Obama get elected twice. In November 2014, she started pushing Hillary Clinton on social media saying that she was excited and ready to campaign for her.

However, things changed in June 2015 after Trump announced his candidacy. She then stopped mentioning Clinton in a positive light. She also took her Trump advocacy everywhere she could.

In recent months, the TV personality made her support for Trump known to all and went to several talk shows to promote the real estate mogul. Here is what she said during one of most eyebrow-raising moments: “Every critic, every detractor, will have to bow down to President Trump. It is the ultimate revenge to become the most powerful man in the universe.”

The comments that were featured in a documentary from PBS “Frontline” were mocked at the time because Trump was behind in the polls and they appeared to be over the top. Omarosa is now having the last laugh.

All jokes aside, the new hiree has more political experience than her boss and many colleagues in the future administration.