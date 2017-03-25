Donald Trump Health Care Bill Fails – Hillary Clinton, David Gergen, Chuck Todd, And Gloria Borger React

Not very long ago, Donald Trump said healthcare is complicated, and Friday, members of his own party known as The Freedom Caucus showed him just how complicated it can be.

Unwilling to take responsibility for the chaotic past two days, Trump blamed the Democrats prompting CNN’s Gloria Borger, David Gergen, MSNBC’s Chuck Todd, and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton to rip him apart for his reaction.

In less than 24 hours, House Speaker Paul Ryan was forced twice to pull the GOP bill that was supposed to replace Obamacare from the House floor because Trump failed to convince conservative politicians to back it.

The man famous for “Trump: The Art of the Deal” was unable to convince Republicans to vote for the repeal they have been asking for the least seven years.

After spending all of Friday morning calling the 35 plus Representatives, who hated the American Health Care Act, at around 3 PM, House Republican leaders and the commander-in-chief pulled their legislation from a scheduled floor vote, and therefore, killed the promise to repeal and replace Obamacare.

President Trump reacted to the news by attacking the Democrats for not having his back. Sitting in the White House, the billionaire said: “I think the losers are Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer because now they own Obamacare.”

Gergen slammed the president for pointing the finger at the Democrats. He said: “It was delusional in some ways. And I thought, [Speaker of the House] Paul Ryan manned up. He took responsibility.”

Borger added: “You can’t overstate what an embarrassment and what a problem.”

Mr. Todd, who was a bit confused by Trump’s remarks asked, why didn’t he promote the bill?

Failed presidential candidate Clinton also unloaded in a series of tweets that read: “Today was a victory for the 24,000,000 people at risk of losing their health insurance, for seniors, for families battling the quiet epidemic of addiction, for new moms and women everywhere. Most of all, it’s a victory for anyone who believes affordable health care is a human right.”

Unable to repeal and replace Obamacare, Republicans move to the next item on their agenda, tax reform – that will most likely, no, that will definitely fail, because zero Democrat will back that bill.