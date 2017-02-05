Donald Trump Gets Trashed On ‘SNL’ By Kristen Stewart And Alec Baldwin

Donald Trump and his administration were mocked on “Saturday Night Live” by Alec Baldwin, Melissa McCarthy, and Kristen Stewart, which means that POTUS will be on Twitter in a few hours blasting the show. The episode featured numerous characters, who mocked Kellyanne Conway’s “Bowling Green massacre” that never happened, Trump’s Frederick Douglass’ fiasco, and “The Apprentice” ratings drama with Arnold Schwarzenegger. This weekend, SNL’s cold open featured Baldwin who was over tanned to reprise the role of President Trump.

The grumpy American president called the leaders of Australia, Mexico, and Germany to scream at them. He told them they were stupid, suckable politicians, and threatened to start wars with them. Trump met his match when he called the dictator leader of the African nation of Zimbabwe, Robert Mugabe. The fake Mugabe said: “You think you are a real dictator? I will rip out your spine and drink from your skull! You cannot even walk down stairs, you little white b—-! Don’t you ever call Zimbabwe again!”

After the leader had called Trump a white bi@ch, he hung up. During the different calls, Stephen K. Bannon, who was portrayed by the Grim Reaper, stood behind Trump and cheered him as he attacked foreign leaders. The skit ended with Bannon’s evil character taking the Resolute desk as the real president and ordering Trump to sit at the kid’s desk and play with a toy.

Stewart, who was the host of the show, had a hilarious monologue where she spoke at length about the tweets that Trump sent out slamming her and giving unsolicited advice to her former boyfriend, Robert Pattinson, to not take her back. Stewart said: “Four years ago I was dating this guy named Robert. We broke up and then we got back together and for some reason it made Donald Trump go insane.”

Stewart also accidentally used the F-word in the monologue. McCarthy surprised television watchers of “SNL” by taking on the role of an angry Sean Spicer who yelled at reporters, wet, and assaulted them.