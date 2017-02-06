Donald Trump Gets Slammed By Drake At London Concert

Donald Trump is getting slammed by everyone under the sun, and the latest celebrity to come out against him is Drake. Just minutes ago, Drake, famous for penning emotional rap songs, took his Boy Meets World Tour to England where he bashed Trump. The rapper and singer shared his thoughts on President Trump during a show at the O2 Arena in London. The 30-year-old entertainer did not mention POTUS by name, but it was crystal clear whom he was slamming.

Looking at the thousands of people in the audience, the MC said that he is happy to see that people of different races and background come together to enjoy music. The former star of Degrassi: The Next Generation went on to say that he is tired of waking up in the morning to read the news and discover the numerous controversies caused by the leader of the free world.

The “Doing It Wrong” artist said that Mr. Trump must stop dividing Americans and the world. The “Marvins Room” singer said: “Every day I wake up, I see all this bulls**t going on in the world. People trying to tear us apart, people trying to make us turn against each other.”

The songwriter and record producer asked his supporters to show love and respect to one another. He said: “My proudest moment — if you take a look around in this room, you’ll see people from all races and all places — and all we did tonight was come inside this building, show love, celebrate life, more life, and more music.”

The actor concluded by: “And I just want you to understand if you ever thought for a second that any one man is going to tear this world apart you’re out of your motherfucking mind. It’s on us to keep this s**t together. F**k that man.”

Drake’s former girlfriend, Rihanna, has been using social media to call out Trump for some of his policies and rhetoric.