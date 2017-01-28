Donald Trump First Week In Office Drove Bill Maher Insane, Host Slams P.C. Liberals For Getting ‘Madman’ Elected

Bill Maher took on Donald Trump’s inauguration’s crowd size drama and his many executive orders including his push for the U.S.-Mexico border wall and alternative facts in this week’s episode of “Real Time with Bill Maher.” The comedian also used his “New Rules” segment to tear through Democrats who live in a bubble controlled by the P.C. police, which requires them to apologize for everything. The host of HBO’s political talk show had a grandiose monologue where he went after Michael Keaton who issued a lengthy apology because he confused two movies with African-American casts.

At the Golden Globes, Keaton was talking about “Hidden Figures” and “Fences” when he merged the titles of the two films saying “Hidden Fences.” The comedian also spoke about how Justin Timberlake had to go on a mea culpa tour for saying that he was inspired by a speech given by “Grey’s Anatomy” actor Jesse Williams on the Black Lives Matter movement. Maher said: “Cue the outrage, cue the retraction. I screwed up. It makes me feel so badly that people feel badly, and if someone feels badly that’s all that matters.”

The late-night host added: “No. That’s not all that matters. In fact, things like this don’t matter at all. What matters is that while you self-involved fools were policing the language at the kids’ choice awards, a madman talked his way into the White House. What matters is that while liberals were in a contest to see who could be the first to call out fat-shaming, the Tea Party has been busy taking over schools boards.”

The writer and producer went on to bash liberals for having what he described as “virgin ears” and being offended by every word spoken while Republicans were busy electing a “madman” as the 45th President of the United Sates.

The unapologetic political commentator said: “What matters is that while you self-involved fools were busy policing the language at the Kids Choice Awards, a madman talked his way into the White House.” The actor mocked Trump’s false claim that the crowds at his inauguration were much larger than both of Barack Obama’s inaugurations in 2009 and 2013.

The media critic said Trump was not comparing crowd sizes but male anatomies. He said: “This is about [email protected] This is about a guy who never brought a woman to orgasm! He probably thinks it doesn’t even exist in a woman.”

Maher concluded by saying he will soon dive into insanity if the Trump madness continues.