Donald Trump Fires Attorney General after She Refuses to Apply Immigration Ban

After the US attorney general questioned the legality of Trump’s immigration ban, the President fired back against her.

Sally Yates, appointed by Barack Obama has ordered justice department lawyers not to enforce Donald Trump’s executive order.

A statement coming from the White House accuses Yates of “betraying” the justice department and being “weak on borders”.

Now, Trump has replaced her with Dana Boente, US attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia.

Boente said he was “honoured to serve President Trump” instructed the department to enforce the ban.

The new President has also replaced the director of the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Daniel Ragsdale with Thomas Homan, the executive associate director of enforcement and removal.

“As long as I am the acting attorney general, the department of justice will not present arguments in defense of the Executive Order,” Yates has said, arguing that the ban order was unlawful.

In order to remove the opposing figure, within hours from her refusal to cooperate, “President Trump relieved Ms Yates of her duties.”

A statement explained that she has “betrayed the department of justice by refusing to enforce a legal order designed to protect the citizens of the United States”.

Senator Chuck Schumer, the party leader, said in a statement that the “attorney general should be loyal and pledge fidelity to the law, not the White House. The fact that this administration doesn’t understand that is chilling.”

Making reference to President Richard Nixon’s Saturday night sacking of his attorney general during Watergate in 1973, Trump’s critics are calling it the “Monday Night Massacre.”

Yates followed the letter signed by more than 100 state department officials, condemning the immigration action as un-American.

Just a week after inauguration, the Trump administration is set to undermine the entire Washington bureaucracy.

Boente, who was also appointed by Barack Obama, is going to occupy the position only until Trump’s own nominee will receive the approval. Senator Jeff Sessions is awaiting a confirmation.

Meanwhile, hundreds of diplomats and foreign servants have been drafting a “dissent cable” to formally criticize the president’s executive order.

Commenting on the protests about the immigration order, President Obama said he was “heartened”.

“Citizens exercising their constitutional right to assemble, organize and have their voices heard by their elected officials is exactly what we expect to see when American values are at stake,” said the former president.