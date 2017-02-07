Donald Trump Fight Leads Married Couple For 21 Years To Divorce

President Donald Trump has divided the United States of America in a way that was unseen since the Vietnam era and the ensuing protests. Families and friendships were destroyed in the wake of the most divisive election in recent memory. The businessman from New York was able to win the Electoral College, but his opponent, Hillary Clinton, who was also not well liked by the country, got more backers. Moreover, Clinton ended the election season with three million more ballots in the popular vote than the former reality television star.

The Women’s March after the inauguration and the protests across the country over Trump’s controversial immigration ban have done nothing to calm things done, and a lot of people are still debating, how did we get there?

Well, 73-year-old Gayle McCormick, a retired correctional officer from California, made some drastic changes in her life since the real estate giant entered politics. She decided to divorce her husband of 21 years after he voiced support for Mr. Trump. Although Bill McCormick, 77, ended not voting for the New Yorker, Gayle went ahead with the divorce proceedings because she could not accept to be with someone who supports the 45th U.S. president.

The former couple did not always agree when it comes to politics, but Trump was a bridge too far that Gayle was not willing to cross. In an interview with People, the woman, who now lives in a Washington apartment, shared: “I was in shock. It was the breaking point. The Trump issue was the catalyst. It took us many, many months to make this decision. We went to counseling and saw a priest. This wasn’t a snap decision. She also added: “I just couldn’t. I was surprised Bill could agree with Donald Trump on anything. We are just too different. It had more to do with the fact that I had not been true to myself for so long and that I had not stood up for myself for so long. I need to recapture myself. It’s hard and not an easy thing. I love him and I want him to be happy.”

For better or worse, Trump’s presidency is a soul searching turn for America.