Donald Trump Fans Target Jake Tapper With #TapperDirtFile After Kellyanne Conway Interview

Donald Trump’s supporters are coming after Jake Tapper, and they are using the Twitter hashtag #TapperDirtFile to do so. Mr. Tapper is being attacked after a very heated exchange with White House counselor Kellyanne Conway. The pair fought over Trump’s so-called Muslim ban; the made-up “Bowling Green massacre,” and the fact that all reporters are being blasted by POTUS who claims they deliver fake news. The hashtag started trending late Tuesday night after the TV host interviewed the Counselor to President Donald Trump.

The host of State of the Union asked Conway when will Trump distant himself from President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia. Mr. Tapper also wanted to know when will Trump acknowledge that Putin behaves like a dictator and has taken unlawful and immoral actions against reporters who call him out.

The former campaign manager pivoted and attempted to focus on the media. Moreover, that conversation did not go very well either. Tapper repeatedly asked Conway why is the White House pushing the false claims the media did not cover many terrorist attacks.

Tapper made an extensive list of all the reporters from CNN who traveled to Paris, Nice, London, Florida and San Bernadino to cover the horrific attacks that occurred in those places.

Conway attempted to praise CNN by saying that they do excellent reporting but Mr. Tapper was not impressed and continued to pound away. The host of CNN’s weekday television news show The Lead with Jake Tapper said: “Facts are stubborn things, and to say that we’re not reporting something that happens not to be true, therefore we’re not to be trusted, that’s a problem.”

The 30-minute interview between the journalist and Conway made headlines and received hundreds of thousands of views. Angry Trump backers immediately launched the #TapperDirtFile. The people behind #TapperDirtFile are hoping that the hashtag will be used to find embarrassing information about Tapper that will be used to smear him.

Those, who are hoping the cartoonist will be fired, will be disappointed because the hashtag is being used for silly jokes. Here are a funny few tweets: “Reliable sources say @jaketapper wears spandex to spin class…the kind with the padded seat. #TapperDirtFile.”

“Jake Tapper is a closeted lover of knitting #TapperDirtFile.”

“#TapperDirtFile He has a second, secret life as the hottest DJ playing Mexico City dance clubs, where he is only known as DJ El Mysterio.”

Tapper has not stopped calling out the Trump administration if anything he is doing it more than before.