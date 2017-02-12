Donald Trump Faces More Resistance From New England Patriots Stars

Donald Trump might not be aware of it, but some members of the New England Patriots are boycotting him. Thus far, six players of the Super Bowl-winning team have announced that they will not be going to the White House. The announcements are surprising to many because the team’s quarterback, Tom Brady, its owner Robert Kraft, and coach Bill Belichick are very close to Mr. Trump. All three men have supported Trump during and after the election.

Every year, the football team that wins the Super Bowl along with its coach are invited for a celebratory meeting at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington, DC. More often than not, one or two players opt not to go because they disagree with the sitting president.

However, this year, the number of players bowing out of the White House trip is astonishing. The day that the Pats took home the Vince Lombardi Trophy, Martellus Bennett opened the floodgate during a press conference. He stated that he does not support some of Trump’s policies and therefore has no interest in meeting him. Anyone, who follows Bennett on Twitter, knows that he dislikes POTUS’ behavior and rhetoric.

Days later, defensive back Dont’a Hightower declined the president’s invitation and said that he did not feel like the billionaire is representing him. Defensive tackle Alan Branch said he is opting to stay home with his family because he already visited the White House when Barack Obama was president.

Veteran defensive lineman Chris Long passed up Trump’s offer and declined to give his reasons. He tweeted: “Oh Chuck. Planned on skipping, hadn’t been asked. Don’t need an open letter explaining my own words to me. Not *joining* anyone. My call.”

As for Devin McCourty, he was clear; he simply does not want to meet Trump. McCourty said: “I’m not going to the White House.” McCourty added: “The president having so many strong opinions and prejudices, I believe certain people might feel accepted there while others won’t.”

James White and Rob Ninkovich will not be present at the White House. The Patriots represent the divide that exists in America at the moment.