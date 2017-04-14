Donald Trump Drops Mother Of All Bombs On ISIS In Afghanistan – Is North Korea Next?

After dropping the Mother Of All Bombs in Afghanistan, Donald Trump is apparently planning his next move – a preemptive strike against North Korea – which leads to the following questions from people on social media, is World War Three upon us and should we start building bomb shelters?

On Thursday, to wipe out ISIS militants hiding and training in caves in Eastern Afghanistan, the Trump administration ordered the military to drop its largest non-nuclear weapon, known as MOAB bomb or the GBU-43B, the Mother Of All Bombs.

The Pentagon has confirmed that the 21,600lb-bomb, worth $300 million, killed 36 ISIS fighters and destroyed several tunnels and ammunition caches in the area.

In a press release, officials said the MOAB bomb was dropped at 7.32 PM local time “on a tunnel complex in Achin district of Nangarhar province, where the Afghan affiliate of ISIS that has been operating close to the Pakistani border.”

President Trump did not say much about the blast that has captivated the world other than it was “a very, very successful mission.”

While some Afghan residents are praising Trump and are even asking for more strikes, the former president of the country, Hamid Karzai, called the bombing “brutal” and “inhuman.” There were no civilian casualties, according to American officials.

On Friday morning, NBC broke the news that the Trump administration is prepared to attack North Korea if “officials become convinced” dictator Kim Jong-un has plans to test another nuclear weapon.

Intelligence officials told NBC News: “The U.S. has positioned two destroyers capable of shooting Tomahawk cruise missiles in the region, one just 300 miles from the North Korean nuclear test site. American heavy bombers are also positioned in Guam to attack North Korea should it be necessary, and earlier this week, the Pentagon announced that the USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group was being diverted to the area. The U.S. strike could include missiles and bombs, cyber and special operations on the ground.”

The Pentagon claimed the NBC report is “extremely dangerous” and Kim Jong-un replied to the news by threatening to pulverize US bases in Seoul if the US military attacks the communist nation.