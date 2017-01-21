Donald Trump Deletes LGBT Related Page from the Government Site

It is a sad day for fundamental human rights and civil liberties.

Yesterday, the 20th of January, Donald Trump had his official inauguration as the President of the Unites States and things are already starting to get bleak in the country. We have been assuming that they would at some point in time, considering his policy but that was pretty fast!

LGBT-related info from the Department of Labor has also been removed.

It has been less than 24 hours since Trump received the office in the White House and things are already changing, and not in a positive way. The White House’s LGBT page, WhiteHouse.gov/LGBT, has been taken down.

What is even worse, is that the URL now redirects to a splash page inviting visitors to sign up for updates from President Trump. How blatantly disrespectful!

Furthermore, as if eliminating the LGBT community from the interest of the government was not enough, from the “issues” section of WhiteHouse.gov pages focusing on climate change, health care and civil rights have also been deleted.

The page on climate change was replaced with a page called “An America First Energy Plan” that ignores climate change entirely and declares President Trump “is committed to eliminating harmful and unnecessary policies such as the Climate Action Plan.”

The civil rights section now includes info on “Standing Up For Our Law Enforcement Community,” calling for increased police.

Also, the words “black” and “African-American” no longer appear on any policy page on WhiteHouse.gov. As Daily Beast reports, “[It] paints predominantly black inner cities as shooting galleries.”

“In our nation’s capital, killings have risen by 50 percent,” he says, despite the fact that shootings have been going down in the last year.

The Dept. of Labor’s report, Advancing LGBT Workplace Rights, has also been removed.

Thankfully some information, including details for LGBT travelers is still on the State Department website and a resources page for trans and gender-nonconforming students on the Department of Ed site.