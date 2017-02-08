Donald Trump Defends Daughter Ivanka, Blasts Nordstrom For Dumping Her Brand

Donald Trump has stepped forward to defend his daughter, Ivanka Trump, and slammed Nordstrom Inc. while at it. In the early hours of Wednesday, the 45th U.S. president posted a tweet on his personal account where he claimed that Nordstrom was unfair to Ivanka. The first daughter’s bank account took a hit in the past few weeks because of the famous or infamous Grab Your Wallet campaign. Launched in October by a California woman, Grab Your Wallet pushes people to boycott merchandise being sold by the Trump family.

The campaign was a direct response to the Trump/Billy Bush 2005 Access Hollywood tape where the brash billionaire made derogatory comments about women. With thousands of people pushing the petition, Nordstrom Inc., which had been selling Ivanka’s shoes, clothes, and jewelry since 2011, ended their collaboration with the young woman.

Not pleased with the company’s decision, POTUS bashed the company and praised Ivanka. He wrote: “My daughter Ivanka has been treated so unfairly,” Trump added: “She is a great person — always pushing me to do the right thing! Terrible!”

Immediately after Trump launched his tirade against Nordstrom, their shares dropped a little bit before getting back to normal. Days after the election, Nordstrom Co-President Pete Nordstrom sent employees a memo saying that some of Trump’s comments had made it hard to continue with their partnership.

Many are puzzled by the fact that the president of the United States is using his status to promote his family’s business. On social media, people are saying, imagined if Barack Obama did the same, Republicans would have impeached him in the blink of an eye.

It is left to be seen if Ivanka father’s move will help her because a few days ago, several other companies including Neiman Marcus and Home Shopping Network all dumped Ivanka’s products.