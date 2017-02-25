Donald Trump Declines White House Correspondents’ Dinner Invitation

Now, this is unexpected, well not really, Donald Trump has just taken to Twitter to announce that he will not be attending the 2017 White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

This is the first in a very long time that the President of the United States will not be at the annual gathering often referred as the Oscars for nerds and reporters and nerd prom.

The dinner is sponsored by the White House Correspondents’ Association (WHCA) which was founded in 1914 by journalists.

The birth of the organization was in response to an unfounded rumor that a Congressional committee would select which journalists could attend press conferences of President Woodrow Wilson.

The fancy event is always attended by reporters, celebrities, and college students who receive scholarships.

POTUS tweeted Saturday afternoon: “I will not be attending the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner this year. Please wish everyone well and have a great evening!”

The last time Mr. Tump was at a WHCD was in 2011. In May 2016, former President Barack Obama mocked him by saying: “I’m a little hurt that he’s not here tonight. It’s surprising. You got a room full of reporters, celebrities, cameras, and he says no.”

It is also believed that the White House Correspondents’ Dinner that took place in April of 2011 gave us the Trump presidency.

Trump, who was leading the “birther” movement and attacking Obama on television — demanding that he produce his birth certificate – became a laughingstock when Obama produced the document that confirmed that he was born in Hawaii.

Trump attended the White House Correspondents’ Dinner that year, and Obama ridiculed him, and according to reports, his anger pushed him to run for president.

The president’s announcement to skip the event comes amid growing tensions and fights between his administration and the media.

This week, Trump decided that “fake new outlets” like CNN, The New York Times, and Politico would be blocked from attending a Friday White House press briefing.

On April 29, the annual dinner will take place, that same evening, TBS’ Samantha Bee is planning her own event called the “Not the White House Correspondents’ Dinner” to mock Trump and raise money for charity.