Donald Trump Critics Use ‘Tiny Trump’ Memes And Pictures To Mock Him

Tiny Trump memes and pictures have been growing on the Internet like wild mushrooms, and they are just another reason for President Donald Trump to be aggravated. It is a well-known fact that the brash billionaire has issues with the size of his hands. Mr. Trump, who is six-feet, two inches tall, made waves during 2016 GOP primary by talking about his manhood and his hands at a debate – on live television. Trump fought with Senator Marco Rubio who made a comment about his tiny hands.

The Florida politician said: “And you know what they say about guys with small hands.” After a brief pause, Rubio added: “You can’t trust ’em!”

Last night, someone, who dislikes Mr. Trump, decided to build on the little hand insult. The anti-Trumpster came up with the concept of Tiny Trump – which consists of taking pictures of Mr. Trump and Photoshopping him into a little character.

The idea is so popular that an entire Reddit community called Tiny Trumps was created for the sole purpose of mocking the sitting president. There is currently a Photoshopping war going on to see who can cut Trump down to size and create the most hilarious Tiny Trump picture ever.

Behold Tiny Trump: New memes showing the President in a smaller light are the latest.: https://t.co/SIcZlnsBmX via @YouTube — Thanh Tuyen (@TuyenTh88) February 18, 2017

So far the top ones include: – Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau kneeling down to speak to a miniature Trump.

– Tiny Trump meets President Barack Obama after being elected.

– Tiny Trump on the cover of Time Magazine.

– Obama is making sure that Tiny Trump’s tie is fixed.

Social media is not a friendly territory for this president, so it is not all that surprising that the Tiny Trump craze is beyond popular. In the past, silly things like the Tiny Trump page and skits mocking him on Saturday Night Live used to get under his skin.