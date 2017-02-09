Donald Trump Counselor Kellyanne Conway Plugs Ivanka Trump During White House Interview

Kellyanne Conway, like Donald Trump, has stepped out to help Ivanka Trump by urging Americans to “Go Buy Ivanka’s Stuff” while doing an interview at the White House. The free commercial on behalf of Mrs. Trump has many calling the Office of Government Ethics to take actions against Conway. This morning, strategist and pollster Kellyanne Conway was a guest on “Fox & Friends” TV show where she spoke about various topics affecting President Trump. At some point during the interview, one of the TV hosts asked the former president of Woman Trend to share her opinion on Nordstrom.

It is believed that Nordstrom decided to dump Ivanka Trump’s clothing line because of her father’s controversial immigration ban. The CEO of The Polling Company Inc. did not comment on the company itself but decided to plug the first daughter’s brand.

Conway, who is currently serving as Counselor to President Donald Trump, said: “It is just a wonderful line. I own some of it.” Conway went on to say: “I’m going to give a free commercial here. Go buy it today, everybody. You can find it online.”

The political activist’s “Go Buy Ivanka’s Stuff” comment went viral and prompted harsh reactions from both sides. The question on everyone’s mind why was: Did Conway violate the federal regulation that forbids government employees from using their public office to endorse products?

Many called for House Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-Utah) who led the Hillary Clinton/Benghazi fiasco to investigate Conway. Moreover, late this afternoon, Mr. Chaffetz announced that he would be looking at the comments made by the former Republican Party campaign manager.

He stated: “Conway’s remarks were clearly over the line and unacceptable.” Chaffetz said he has spoken to the top Democrat on the committee, Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-Md.), and Conway will be investigated by the Office of Government Ethics. Chaffetz explained that there are potential disciplinary actions that could be taken and added: “It should have never happened, and they better learn this lesson very quick.”

Will Donald Trump be investigated too because he has used the official White House Twitter account to go after a department store for dropping his daughter’s merchandise? White House press spokesman Sean Spicer said Conway has been “consoled” for the interview and did not share additional details.

This weekend, many predict that “Saturday Night Live” will open with the following line, “Live from the White House,” this is the Home Shopping Network.