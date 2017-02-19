Donald Trump Clarifies Fake Sweden Attack Remark After Carl Bildt And Chelsea Clinton Slammed Him

Donald Trump is attempting to explain his odd remarks about a nonexistent terrorist attack in Sweden with another rant on Twitter. Sunday, Trump tweeted: “My statement as to what’s happening in Sweden was in reference to a story that was broadcast on @FoxNews concerning immigrants & Sweden.” Let us put Mr. Trump’s fiery tweet in context. Saturday afternoon, The Donald and his first lady in red, Melania Trump, wowed the crowd at a rally in a hangar at Orlando-Melbourne International Airport.

The event was dubbed the “campaign rally for America” – but it sure looked like the launch of Trump’s 2020 reelection bid. While on stage, POTUS made numerous head-spinning comments such as he inherited a mess from former President Barack Obama, the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act is a disaster, and construction on the wall will begin in a few weeks.

He also brought up a man on stage who later revealed that he has a large cutout board of Mr. Trump that he salutes every day. However, the statement that went viral and received significant backlash is the following: “You look at what’s happening in Germany; you look at what’s happening last night in Sweden.”

The 45th President of the United States went on to say: “Sweden. Who would believe this? Sweden. They took in large numbers. They’re having problems like they never thought possible.” Millions baffled people flocked to social media to try to find out what horrific attack on the Swedish people Trump was talking about.

As it turned out, the Sweden terrorist attack like Kellyanne Conway’s Bowling Green massacre is fake. So, what inspired Trump’s made-up incident? Blame Fox News’ host Tucker Carlson who was talking to documentary filmmaker Ami Horowitz about the increasing crime rate in Sweden due to the arrival of a vast number of refugees.

Carlson’s segment aired the night before Trump’s rally. Trump was bashed on social media by many people including Former Swedish Prime Minister Carl Bildt, who explained there was no attack, and added: “Sweden? Terror attack? What has he been smoking? Questions abound.”

Trump was ridiculed by Chelsea Clinton, prompting him to clarify his remarks.