Donald Trump Claims ‘Low I.Q.’ Morning Joe’s Host Mika Brzezinski Got A Face Lift

Todd Malm Posted On 06/29/2017
Mika BrzezinskiSource: Alchetron.com

President Donald Trump attacked Mika Brzezinski, the host of Good Morning Joe, for allegedly getting a facelift today. Donald must’ve felt slighted by the television program because Mr. President came out in a fiery blaze towards the morning show host.

He tweeted, “I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don’t watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year’s Eve, and insisted on joining me.”

The 71-year-old went on to tweet, “She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no!”

Brzezinski, who is 50-years-old, shot back by tweeting him a photo of a Cheerio’s box that said, “Made For Little Hands.”

In case you didn’t know, there has been a long-running joke against the President for him allegedly having small hands.

Although he’s over six feet tall, apparently he’s got itty-bitty hands, and no one is letting him live it down!

Meanwhile, her fiancé and co-host, Joe Scarborough responded with the message, “This reminds me: how is @FLOTUS’s campaign against cyber-bullying going?”

Brzezinksi has been criticizing the President since the beginning of his campaign.

On her television program, she said members of the cabinet need to stand up to the President, even though, Brzezinski probably has no idea what is going on in the White House.

Trump isn’t the only one under fire from Mika, Kellyann Conway was banned from the show for saying false statements were “alternative facts.”

Although the White House and Mika haven’t been on good terms lately, there was a time when the Trumps and the TV hosts got along.

Before Donalds run for the presidency, Brzezinski revealed in an interview with Vanity Fair that Trump suggested that her husband and herself should have a wedding at Mar-a-Lago. However, after Mr. Trump won, their relationship quickly deteriorated.

