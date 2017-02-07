Donald Trump Claims Barack Obama Likes Him In Super Bowl Interview

President Donald Trump still thinks that former President Barack Obama likes him and the Internet is laughing at the comments because there are no concrete facts to back them up. The business mogul sat down with Fox News Channel’s Bill O’Reilly for the traditional Super Bowl interview over the weekend and tackled different topics including Russia and his relationship with Obama. The New Yorker defended the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, by saying that contrary to popular belief America does not have a moral superiority over its Cold War rival.

Parts of the interview aired on Sunday and Monday while the rest will be featured on The O’Reilly Factor Tuesday night. The remarks about Russia dominated the news the whole weekend, and on Monday evening the intense coverage moved to the portion of the sit-down about Obama.

Mr. Trump has spent over five years as the leader of the birther movement always attacking the 44th U.S. president as a Kenyan-born forger. During the campaign, Trump painted Obama as a total failure, and the Hawaii native went after the former reality television star as a fraud incapable of holding the highest office in the free world.

After Trump’s victory in November, things started moving in the opposite direction, and the two men started putting on a united front for the good of the country. Obama behaved as the ultimate stateman, and the transition went as smoothly as possible.

The last few weeks were enough to convince Mr. Trump that Obama is one of his fans. Here is what the new president told O’Reilly: “[Obama] likes me.” He later added: “I can feel it. That’s what I do in life. It’s called, like, I understand.”

Online commenters believe that Trump is wrong on this one.