Donald Trump Claims Barack Obama Is Out To Get Him!

President Donald Trump has recently revealed his suspicions that Barack Obama is the one who is plotting to take him down! Furthermore, he believes that Obama is also behind the many protests taking place all over the country.

Trump stated on Fox and Friends that Obama was the one responsible for the many protests against him but especially for the town hall protests against Republicans which took place earlier this month.

“It turns out his organization seems to do a lot of these organizing to some of the protests that these Republicans are seeing around the country against you.”

“Do you believe President Obama is behind it and if he is, is that a violation of the so-called unsaid presidents’ code?” Trump was asked.

“No, I think he is behind it. I also think it is politics, that’s the way it is,” Trump confidently answered.

Later on during the interview he also talked about the troubling leaks that already plagued his presidency so early.

“You never know what’s exactly happening behind the scenes. You know, you’re probably right or possibly right, but you never know,” he started, adding once again that former president Barack Obama was somehow involved in his demise.

“No, I think that President Obama is behind it because his people are certainly behind it. And some of the leaks possibly come from that group, which are really serious because they are very bad in terms of national security.”

Despite his serious accusations, Trump tried to brush it off by stating that “this is politics,” and because of that it was expected that Obama would try to undermine him.

“But I also understand that is politics. In terms of him being behind things, that’s politics. And it will probably continue.”

Furthermore, other politicians have claimed that Obama even has a plan to impeach Trump.

According to reports, Obama’s plan will consist in trying to overthrow his executive orders and sabotaging the Immigration ban.