Donald Trump Caught Without His Wedding Ring, Is There Trouble With Melania?

An angry Donald Trump insulted his aides and flew to Florida alone with no wedding ring – which has many wondering, is his marriage to Melania in trouble too?

Friday afternoon, a furious President Trump walked into the Oval Office and insulted everyone in the room including chief of staff Reince Priebus and chief strategist Stephen Bannon.

Several people, who were in the White House, spoke to CNN and explained that Trump dropped a long list of expletives to show his frustration.

The billionaire, who was being praised by respected journalists for reading the words written by speechwriters, was expecting a celebratory week. Instead, a slew of Russia-related scandals hit his administration.

The Republican politician is said to be enraged that his friend, staunch supporter and the current Attorney General Jeff Sessions, was forced to recuse himself from all FBI investigations involving Russia.

It was revealed that Sessions was in contact with Russian officials and lied to Congress about it.

Trump, who has never taken responsibility for his shortcomings, blames his staff for his bad week.

An aide told CNN:”During the robust discussion, there were fireworks. The Oval Office lecture had a lot of expletives and that nobody has seen him that upset.”

He told Priebus and Bannon to catch a commercial flight because he did not want to interact with them aboard Air Force One.

Trump was pictured boarding Marine One helicopter with his grandkids – Arabella Kushner, 5, and Joseph Kushner, 3 – along with their parents, Ivanka and Jared Kushner, for another costly trip to his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

Many were baffled by the adorable photo of Trump handing Joseph a toy helicopter because he was no longer wearing his wedding ring.

Should Melania be worried? Is her marriage in trouble?

While in the Sunshine State, Trump went on a Twitter rant, where he wrote: “Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my “wires tapped” in Trump Tower just before the victory. Nothing found. This is McCarthyism!”

He added: “Is it legal for a sitting President to be “wire tapping” a race for president prior to an election? Turned down by court earlier. A NEW LOW!”

With Trump the drama is real.