Donald Trump Cancels Milwaukee Harley-Davidson Factory Visit Over Protest

President Donald Trump is still facing some resistance over his immigration ban that is targeting seven Muslim countries. A visit to a factory in Milwaukee, Wisconsin that was scheduled for Thursday was canceled after protesters threatened to challenge the new president. Trump, who won the state in November, was set to address workers at a Harley-Davidson plant. Critics of the Republican’s policies are claiming victory for this unexpected outcome. Trump is not known for backing down from public fights.

The Trump administration did not provide any explanation for the cancellation. The president was in Wisconsin in December to celebrate his victory against Democratic nominee and winner of the popular vote, Hillary Clinton.

Immediately after finding out about the trip, critics of Mr. Trump’s presidency started organizing on social media to build momentum and be able to send a strong signal. Close to 5,000 people had shown interest in attending the protest.

After understanding the implications of having the controversial businessman in the factory, the plant started backing off and showing some signs of being uneasy about the whole thing. The new administration, which had some rough couple of days in the press, opted to move forward Tuesday with the nomination of Judge Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court hoping to bury the negative coverage and change the conversation.

Trump supporters argue that this type of behavior from the left is exactly why he was able to convince voters from Middle America to support his candidacy. Moreover, they say that those protesters were paid by people like billionaire George Soros.

There is no proof of such thing happening in Milwaukee.