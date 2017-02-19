Donald Trump Calls Rich Club Members ‘Special People’ In Leaked Tape

Donald Trump and leaked tape are in the same sentence again. An audio tape that surfaced on the Internet appears to be of President Trump casually inviting ultra rich guests at the Trump National Golf Club to join him as he was interviewing candidates for secretary of state. In the tape obtained by Politico, Mr. Trump could be heard talking and mingling with party-goers at an event thrown together in honor of loyal members of his New Jersey golf club.

It is believed that the fancy soirée took place on November 18, about a week after the election as then President-elect Trump was working with aides to form his administration.

In the recording, a person, who sounds like Trump told the crowd that they should come by the next day to enjoy a scene that is supposed to be private if not secret – the selection of important cabinet membres.

As members of the club laughed and clapped, Mr. Trump said he would be quizzing a broad range of people including dictators for the post previously held by John Kerry and Hillary Clinton.

He said: “We’re doing a lot of interviews tomorrow — generals, dictators; we have everything.” Trump added: “You may wanna come around. It’ll be fun. We’re really working tomorrow. We have meetings every 15, 20 minutes with different people that will form our government.”

One of the people Trump interviewed several times for the post was his former critic Mitt Romney. Trump went on to say: “We’re going to be interviewing everybody — Treasury, we’re going to be interviewing Secretary of State.….so you might want to come along. You are the special people.’”

The bombastic billionaire despite being a famous germaphobe is a people person; he is known for being friendly with the wealthy patrons at his hotels and clubs and his supporters. However, when the commander in chief asks “special people” to sit in his cabinet interviews, it is an entirely different situation.