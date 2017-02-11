Donald Trump Calls Elizabeth Warren ‘Pocahontas’ Again, Wants Her As The Face Of Democratic Party

Donald Trump is still calling Elizabeth Warren “Pocahontas,” which has many saying that he is unable to move on from an old feud. Several people, who took part in a bipartisan meeting with Mr. Trump last week where they were supposed to talk about Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch confirmed the “Pocahontas” remarks. Mr. Trump was not particularly interested in defending his pick. Instead, he had a lot to say about the bogus claims that he has been spreading that million of “illegals” were able to vote and therefore cost him the popular vote.

Trump’s rival, Hillary Clinton, obtained more than 2.9 million votes over him. While talking to Democrats and Republicans, the New York billionaire said that he believes millions of people were “bused” from Massachusetts to New Hampshire which is why Kelly Ayotte lost her Senate seat.

Mr. Trump said: “Ayotte and I both would have been victorious in the Granite State if not for the thousands of people who were brought in on buses from neighboring Massachusetts to illegally vote in New Hampshire.”

After talking about nonexisting voter fraud, Trump moved on to Mrs. Warren, who made headlines last week during the confirmation hearing of Sen. Jeff Sessions as U.S. attorney general. The fierce Democrat attempted to read a letter penned by Coretta Scott King when she was silenced by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

While two other men were permitted to share the content of King’s letter, Warren, a woman, was asked to stop talking. As Trump was busy slamming Warren’s behavior during the Sessions’ hearing, he refused to use her name and called her “Pocahontas.”

A person, who attended the meeting, said it was very strange and bizarre because at one point Trump stated that Warren had claimed to be Native American because of her high cheekbones. Trump, who has been bashing Warren for many months, looked at the Democrats sitting at his table and said: “I am happy that Pocahontas is now the face of your party.”

Warren, who has been a harsh critic of Trump, will probably continue to slam him on Twitter in the upcoming days. The Massachusetts senator earned the moniker “Pocahontas” because during the 2012 Senate race she claimed to be part Native American – which the media has not been able to verify.