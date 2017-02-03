Donald Trump Called The B-Word By Eminem On Big Sean’s Song ‘No Favors’

President Donald Trump has a new member on his enemy list, and his name is Eminem. The legendary music star is not a fan of the 45th U.S. president, and he wants the world to know about it. The 44-year-old used his verse on rapper Big Sean’s song “No Favors” to go after the commander in chief. The track is taken from Sean’s fourth studio album that was released earlier today. The attack on Trump should not come as a big surprise, Eminem has built a significant part of his career on attacking pop culture figures.

Can Trump use Twitter to go after one of the most controversial musicians in the industry? The next few days will provide a clear answer to this question because the hip hop artist with strong Detroit roots has issued a challenge to the real estate tycoon hoping that he will return the favor.

Eminem would love to engage in a public feud with the man holding the most powerful office in the land because this could be excellent for business and his credibility in a market where Trump is not very popular. The former reality star could also be eager to use the rapper as an example of all that is wrong with modern culture and energize his supporters. We will find out soon enough if the two men decide to go on that road.

Here is Eminem’s opening salvo: “I’m anti, can’t no government handle a commando / Your man don’t want it, Trump’s a b*tch. I’ll make his whole brand go under.”

This is the second time that Trump has been on the receiving of Dr. Dre’s former protege’s lyrical prowess. In October, in the freestyle titled “Campaign Speech,” he said: “You say Trump don’t kiss a** like a puppet / ‘Cause he runs his campaign with his own cash for the fundin’ / And that’s what you wanted. A f–kin’ loose cannon who’s blunt with his hand on the button / Who doesn’t have to answer to no one — great idea!”

Trump was able to ignore Eminem the first time around, will things be different this time?