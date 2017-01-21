Donald Trump Brings Winston Churchill Bust Back To Oval Office

Donald Trump is not wasting time; he wants to erase the presidency of Barack Obama at all cost. With that idea in mind, his first day in office was marked by the return of a bust of Winston Churchill in the Oval Office. The sculpture was presented by Great Britain to George W. Bush in 2001. Conservatives and people in the United Kingdom cheered the move because the bust is a symbol of the bond that links the two countries.

During the last eight years, Obama opted to place a bust of Martin Luther King front and center in the Oval Office and returned the Churchill sculpture to the British embassy. Although Obama was very close to former U.K. Prime Minister David Cameron, displacing the Churchill bust angered many British people.

The incident even gave birth to many conspiracy theories. One of them said that Obama’s Kenyan roots played a part in his disdain for Churchill. The 44th president went on to spend a lot of time proclaiming his love for the European nation.

Initial reports erroneously stated that Trump had removed MLK’s bust from the Oval Office, but those claims were proven to be wrong. The new president, who supported Brexit, is hoping to rebuild the alliance in a meaningful way.

The idea of a strong partnership with the U.K. seems to go in opposite direction to the America First mantra Trump pushed on Inauguration Day. Unless there will be nothing concrete beyond the gesture and all of this was done for the cameras and to grab headlines.

Politicians in England do not seem to care, new Prime Minister Theresa May has even put out a celebratory statement about the return of the bust.