Donald Trump Border Wall Criticized In 84 Lumber Super Bowl Ad

84 Lumber’s controversial Super Bowl ad attacking Donald Trump’s border wall is apparently a win for the company. Last night, many pro-immigration ads aired during Super Bowl 51 like Coca-Cola’s “America The Beautiful,” Budweiser’s “Immigrant Story,” and Airbnb’s “We Accept Everyone.” However, the one that topped them all came from 84 Lumber. The company, which is based in Washington County, PA, released a commercial entitled “Journey” that followed a Mexican mother and her young daughter who left their native country to find a better life in America.

During their journey, the duo encounters some dire situations including hunger, sleeping in the desert, and struggling to cross a river. The Mexicans finally make it to the border where they discover that it was impossible to go to the other side because Trump’s big beautiful wall had been erected.

The mother sheds a tear, and her little girl attempts to cheer her up by giving her an old and torn American flag that she has in her backpack. That is when the mother notices a man driving away with lumber and other tools in his pickup. The Latin American mother moves closer to the impressive wall to discover that the man had created a large gate. The full ad is over five minutes long, but only the first 60 seconds aired during the Super Bowl because Fox deemed it was too political.

Fox, the only network President Donald Trump watches did not want to anger him by having an ad that talked about his promised American-Mexican border wall. 84 Lumber created a website Journey84.com where people can view the full ad, but the server crashed due to heavy traffic. Rob Shapiro, the chief client officer at Brunner, the agency that worked with 84 Lumber to create the ad, said: “This is a conversation that’s taking place in homes across America and so 84 Lumber was willing to be part of that conversation, to be relevant and timely … in Part Two [of the ad] you will see what a beacon of light America is, not just within America but beyond to other countries. We are that beacon of light for people for finding success from hard work and making a contribution.”

Maggie Hardy Magerko, the daughter of founder Joe Hardy, said they currently own 250 stores across the U.S. and want to open new ones in the upcoming months. She is hoping the ad will help with recruitment and she appears to be winning because people are flocking to buy lumber from the company.