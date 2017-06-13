FREE NEWSLETTER
Donald Trump Blocks Stephen King On Twitter and J.K. Rowling Has His Back

Bridget Hill Posted On 06/13/2017
Stephen KingSource: TorontoStar.com

J.K. Rowling has got Stephen King’s back! As CI readers know, Rowling and King are both not fond of the 45th President of the United States at all.

In fact, Donald even blocked King from his Twitter following, and Stephen sarcastically stated, “I think I might have to kill myself.”

Yesterday, June 12th, King wrote on his social media page, “If Ivanka Trump had grown up in farm country, like some of us, she’d know her father is reaping exactly what he sowed.”

Ever since Trump, 70, won the presidential election back in November 2016, King has frequently spoken out against the President.

To be completely honest with you, he does it so often that it almost appears to be sad.

It’s almost like he doesn’t have anything else to do but troll people on Twitter.

But anyway, I digress.

Rowling, who still has access to the business mogul’s Twitter account, stepped in to offer her help to the famous horror writer.

She said to King, “I still have access. I’ll DM them to you.”

Rowling has also been very critical of the Trump administration. Some of her fans haven’t been too happy about it either.

Back in February, the author of the Harry Potter series shot back at a Twitter troll who burned her books for her “anti-Trump” stance.

The person wrote, “I just burned all my Harry Potter books after being a fan for 17 years. I’m upset that it has to be that way. You embarrassed me, disgusted me, and I will never read your work again.” The author shot back, “guess it’s true what they say; you can lead a girl to books about the rise and fall of an autocrat. But you still can’t make her think.”

