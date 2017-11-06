Donald Trump Blames Mental Health For Devin P. Kelley’s Attack On First Baptist Church In Texas

After Devin P. Kelley killed at least 26 people, President Donald Trump has decided to address the mass shooting.

Sunday morning, America suffered another horrific tragedy where 26 people including children, a pregnant woman, and a grandmother lost their lives while attending service at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas.

Kelley, who took his own life, left over two dozen churchgoers injured.

The gunman, a former member of U.S. Air Force and weapon enthusiast, was discharged for domestic violence.

According to documents released by the U.S. Air Force, Kelley broke the skull of his infant stepson and abused his wife.

The Air Force confirmed that they failed to add Kelley’s criminal convictions into the federal database, which would have prevented him from owning a weapon.

In a speech, Trump said the horrific tragedy was not related to gun legislation or lack thereof and blamed it on mental health.

The Republican politician stated: “I think that mental health is your problem here. This was a very — based on preliminary reports — very deranged individual. A lot of problems over a long period of time. We have a lot of mental health problems in our country, as do other countries.”

The billionaire and former reality star added: “But this is not a guns situation. I mean, we could go into it, but it is a little bit soon to go into it. But, fortunately, somebody else had a gun that was shooting in the opposite direction. Otherwise, it would have been — as bad it was; it would have been much worse.”

Trump continued: “But this is a mental health problem at the highest level. It is a very, very sad event. These are great people and a very, very sad event. But that is the way I view it.”

As he did after the deadliest shooting in U.S. history when Steven Paddock obliterated 58 people attending a concert in Las Vegas, Trump shared a tweet asking for prayers.

Trump wrote: “May God be w/ the people of Sutherland Springs, Texas. The FBI & law enforcement are on the scene. I am monitoring the situation from Japan.”

Two heroes have emerged from nightmarish shooting in Texas.

Stephen Willeford, who fought with the gunman and forced him to flee the church, said: “I am no hero. All I want to stress today is the people at that church, they are friends of mine, they are family, and every time I heard a shot I knew that probably represented a life.”

Johnnie Langendorff, who helped Willeford chase down Kelley, added: “I kept hearing the shots, one after another, very rapid shots – just ‘pop pop pop pop’ and I knew every one of those shots represented someone, that it was aimed at someone, that they were not just random shots.I think my God, my Lord protected me and gave me the skills to do what needed to be done.”

Many commenters do not think Congress will be able to do something about gun violence in this country.