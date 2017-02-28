Donald Trump Blames Barack Obama And The Generals For The Biggest Blunder Of His Presidency

Donald Trump is blaming Barack Obama for sabotaging his presidency – is anyone surprised by this piece of news?

Mr. Trump once claimed that former President Barack Obama liked him – well – the lovefest is over.

The businessman has taken part in a new interview where he blamed Obama for almost all that is wrong with his presidency.

There are protests at GOP town hall meetings – blame Obama.

He used incomplete intelligence to send a Navy SEAL to his death – blame Obama.

ObamaCare is popular, and he is discovering that it is “complicated” to repeal and replace it – blame Obama.

Trump went as far as saying that Obama is behind the embarrassing leaks coming from his administration. Wow, that is a lot to process.

This morning, Trump, who only talks to the Fox News Channel, sat down with the hosts of “Fox & Friends” where he repeatedly attacked the 44th U.S. president.

The president was asked how does he feel about Bill Owens, the father of Chief Petty Officer William “Ryan” Owens, the Navy SEAL who died in the failed mission he ordered in Yemen in January during a casual dinner at the White House.

Bill Owens has criticized Trump, confessed that he has no interest in meeting him, and said as they did after the deadly attack on the U.S. consulate in Benghazi, Libya, he wants an investigation.

Mr. Trump did not surprise many by blaming and Obama and the generals for the disastrous operation.

He said they lost Ryan and added: “This was a mission that was started before I got here. This was something they wanted to do. They came to me, they explained what they wanted to do ― the generals ― who are very respected, my generals are the most respected that we’ve had in many decades, I believe. And they lost Ryan.”

He added: “I can understand people saying that. I’d feel ― ‘What’s worse?’ There’s nothing worse. This was something that they were looking at for a long time doing, and according to [Defense Secretary Jim] Mattis it was a very successful mission. They got tremendous amounts of information.”

Asked about the leaks during the interview, Trump pointed to Obama.

He shared: “You never know what’s exactly happening behind the scenes. You know, you’re probably right or possibly right, but you never know. No, I think that President Obama is behind it because his people are certainly behind it.”

The next time it rains, Trump will say it is Obama’s fault.