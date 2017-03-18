Donald Trump Blames Andrew Napolitano And Fox News For Barack Obama Wiretap Claims

Andrew Napolitano goes under bus four times in one day.

First, it was Donald Trump, then, Sean Spicer followed, and eventually his colleagues at the Fox News Channel – Shep Smith and Bret Baier – finished the job.

The Trump administration has found a very famous scapegoat for the wiretapping scandal that he created.

Via a series of unfounded and now debunked tweets, Trump claimed that while in office Barack Obama had the Trump Tower offices wiretapped.

About 11 days ago, Trump put the media and the intelligence community upside down by unleashing the controversial tweets.

Many high-profile Democrats and Republicans stepped out to slam Mr. Trump’s allegations by saying they are simply not true.

Trump, who lives in a fact free world and seems to genuinely believe the bogus claims, took part in a press conference with a very uncomfortable German Chancellor Angela Merkel by his side Friday afternoon.

A German reporter asked if he had any proof of the allegations he had tossed out against Obama.

Trump made headlines by blaming Fox News legal analyst Judge Andrew Napolitano for the controversy.

Mr. Trump said: “We said nothing. All we did was quote a certain very talented legal mind who was the one responsible for saying that on television. I didn’t make an opinion on it. That was a statement made by a very talented lawyer on Fox. And so you shouldn’t be talking to me. You should be talking to Fox.”

Friday, in an unprecedented move, Fox News anchors – Bret Baier and Shep Smith – both slammed Napolitano.

Baier said: “We love the judge, we love him here at Fox, but the Fox News division was never able to back up those claims and was never reported on this show.”

Smith added: “Fox News cannot confirm Judge Napolitano’s commentary. Fox News knows of no evidence of any kind that the now-President of the United States was surveilled at any time in any way. Full stop.”

In at least two instances, Napolitano made the wild allegations that with the help of British foreign surveillance agency GCHQ, Obama wiretapped Trump during the 2016 presidential race.

The GCHQ issued a statement saying that Napolitano’s claims are “utterly ridiculous.”