Donald Trump Backer Carl Paladino Bashes The Obamas In Racist Rant

Carl Paladino has come to the conclusion that with Donald Trump as president, it is no longer necessary to speak in code and rely on dog-whistle politics. Just say whatever is crossing your mind no matter how rude and offensive it might be. This week, Paladino, who worked for Trump during the campaign, made headlines after an interview he did with a Buffalo paper surfaced online. Talking to “Art Voice,” the real estate mogul, said he hopes President Barack Obama dies next year.

The president certainly has pushed policies that angered some, he has made comments, and took many decisions that left even some of his supporters scratching their heads. However, wishing death to the sitting president of the United States is a bridge too far.

It is still a mystery as to why the Secret Service is not looking into Mr. Paladino threatening remarks. Moreover, that is not all the conservative political activist said. He also insulted current First Lady of the United States Michelle Obama. He repeated the long-running and ridiculous rumor that has been flying around the Internet that Mrs. Obama is a man.

Paladino, who ran for governor of New York in the 2010 election and failed miserably against Democrat Andrew Cuomo, went on to say that Mrs. Obama should move back to Africa to live with a gorilla. The mogul said: “I hope Obama catches mad cow disease after being caught having relations with a Herford. He dies before his trial and is buried in a cow pasture next to Valerie Jarret, who died weeks prior, after being convicted of sedition and treason, when a Jihadi cell mate mistook her for being a nice person and decapitated her.”

The right-leaning activist added: “Michelle should return to being a male and let loose in the outback of Zimbabwe to live in a cave with Maxie, the gorilla.” Saying that the remarks made by the businessman caused significant backlash would be the understatement of the year.

Many Democrats and a few Republicans flocked to social media to ask Trump to condemn the statement and cut ties with the Tea Party darling. The president-elect stayed silent, but his Transition Team did put out a statement blasting Paladino. It read: “Carl’s comments are absolutely reprehensible, and they serve no place in our public discourse.”

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who destroyed Paladino’s political career, issued a statement saying the remarks were racist, ugly, reprehensible, and disgraceful. Paladino replied by saying that he is not politically correct and claimed that his comments were out of frustration for Obama’s lack of action in Allepo.

Moreover, he told reporters asking for an apology to “go F themselves” and to have a Merry Christmas. Yes, he said that.