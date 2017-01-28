Donald Trump Attacks Media In Early Morning Twitter Rant

Donald Trump did not get much sleep Saturday because he was up very early blasting tweets about what he calls fake news organizations. President Trump woke up at 5 AM to go after The New York Times and The Washington Post. It is worth noting that Mr. Trump had a very busy schedule planned for Saturday. He had to call several world leaders including Germany’s Angela Merkel and one of his closest allies, Russia’s Vladimir Putin.

Mr. Putin has been accused of meddling in the 2016 presidential election to assure a Trump victory. The Donald posted several tweets from his personal Twitter account, which were riddled with grammatical and spelling mistakes.

He first attacked the publications for predicting that Hillary Clinton would win the race to the White House. He concluded the first tweet by referring to The New York Times and The Washington Post as FAKE NEWS – a title – which was previously reserved for CNN.

The flamboyant billionaire went on to say that the newspapers have been unfair to him by covering his campaign and now his presidency in a negative manner. He also made the false claims that the papers had to issue apologies to him for the way their reporters conducted themselves.

There are no records of The New York Times or The Washington Post saying sorry for reporting the madness and controversies surrounding Trump and his staff. Trump lives in a world of alternative facts, so it is not that surprising that his third and final tweet inaccurately said that The New York Times and The Washington Post have been losing readers.

Here are the tweets posted by POTUS via his unsecured Android phone: “The failing @nytimes has been wrong about me from the very beginning. Said I would lose the primaries, then the general election. FAKE NEWS!”

“Thr coverage about me in the @nytimes and the @washingtonpost gas been so false and angry that the times actually apologized to its…..”

“..Dwindling subscribers and readers.They got me wrong right from the beginning and still have not changed course, and never will. DISHONEST”

Within minutes both papers called out Trump’s bogus claims that they are losing readers. The New York Times wrote: “@realDonaldTrump Fact check: @nytimes subscribers & audience at all-time highs. Supporting independent journalism matters.”

The Washington Post tweeted: “Subscriptions also spiking at now-profitable @washingtonpost, where the audience is bigger than ever (and the facts aren’t alternative).”

Trump has more than 22 million followers on Twitter so expect him to keep him tweeting more outrageous things to entertain them.