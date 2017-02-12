Donald Trump Attacks Mark Cuban With An Eye On 2020 Election Campaign

Donald Trump was sworn in as president of the United States less than one month ago, and he is already obsessing about his re-election campaign in 2020. For a man, who sees himself as the ultimate winner, a second term is essential to cement his legacy. The 45th president and his controversial aide Steve Bannon have already started collecting dirt on some of his potential opponents. For example, they consider Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren too old to mount a serious run for the White House.

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand from New York is seen as too young to be considered as a serious opponent. The 50-year-old Albany native came out on Sunday to dismiss reports that she is considering a run for the highest office in the land in 2020. Experts say this could just be tactical since she is up for reelection in 2018.

The person, who is considered as the biggest threat to Trump’s chances is a billionaire reality television star, Mark Cuban. Sunday, the president launched a vicious Twitter attack against the owner of NBA team the Dallas Mavericks.

How soon they forget …. pic.twitter.com/VXcfnjj4qX — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) February 12, 2017

Mr. Trump wrote: “I know Mark Cuban well. He backed me big-time but I wasn’t interested in taking all of his calls.He’s not smart enough to run for president!”

Cuban, who shared a note that he sent to the real estate tycoon back in May, hit him right back with: “I don’t know. But isn’t it better for all of us that he is tweeting rather than trying to govern?”

The star of ABC’s Shark Tank always said that he would have crushed Trump if he ran last year.