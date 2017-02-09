Donald Trump Attacks John McCain Over Failed Yemeni Raid Comment

Donald Trump woke up on Thursday and picked John McCain as his new punching bag because the senator dared to criticize the failed Yemeni operation where a SEAL died. Via Twitter, Mr. Trump called McCain a loser and asked him to keep his mouth shut. Trump’s latest Twitter rant comes just hours after the senior United States senator from Arizona said that the 45th U.S. president was wrong to give the green light for the Yemeni raid.

Five days after entering the White House, President Trump decided over dinner with several advisors including Jared Kushner to sign off on his first Navy SEAL team mission. The team was sent to a secluded area in Yemen targeting al-Qaeda leaders.

According to military experts, everything that could have gone wrong did. The botched mission led to the death of many Yemeni civilians including innocent women and children. During the failed operation Chief Special Warfare Officer William “Ryan” Owens was killed and several airplanes valued at $75 million were destroyed.

According to insiders, Trump used the intelligence that President Barack Obama deemed incomplete for his first covert counter-terrorism operation. The same sources claimed that Mr. Trump decided to move ahead with the operation after being told the Obama “wouldn’t have been bold enough” to go for the “game-changer.”

The Republican presidential nominee for the 2008 United States presidential election bashed Trump by saying: “While many of the objectives of the recent raid in Yemen were met, I would not describe any operation that results in the loss of American life as a success.”

Trump tweeted: “Sen. McCain should not be talking about the success or failure of a mission to the media. Only emboldens the enemy! He’s been losing so…….long he doesn’t know how to win anymore, just look at the mess our country is in – bogged down in conflict all over the place.”

He added: “Our hero….Ryan died on a winning mission ( according to General Mattis), not a “failure.” Time for the U.S. to get smart and start winning again!”

McCain is far from being a loser; he is an American hero, prisoner of war and a naval aviator who almost lost his life during the Vietnam War. In 1967, McCain’s plane was shot down while on a bombing mission over Hanoi. The North Vietnamese captured the Republican, and he was tortured for six years.