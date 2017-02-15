Donald Trump Attacks Barack Obama For Being Soft On Russia

Donald Trump has attacked former President Barack Obama in his early Wednesday morning Twitter rant. President Trump slammed the Obama administration by calling it weak and blaming the 44th president for Russia’s takeover of Crimea. The move is surprising for two reasons. For the past months, Trump has had nothing but praises for Mr. Obama. Talking to Bill O’Reilly in a pre-Super Bowl interview, Trump explained that Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama were gracious to him and his family during the transition.

Advertisement

Trump stated that he believes Obama personally likes him despite the fact of going through a very bitter election season where he called Obama a terrible negotiator and weak. Mr. Obama often returned the favor on the campaign trail by mocking Trump’s lack of credentials, knowledge, and even stamina to be president of the United States.

The second reason, the tweet appears to be very odd is because it was a direct quote from “Fox & Friends” co-host Steve Doocy. Mr. Trump, who is obsessed with morning cable TV programs, shared his tweet at 7:46 AM ET. At 6:36 AM ET, Mr. Doocy was on the show slamming the Obama administration for being too soft on Vladimir Puttin while praising Trump for standing up and being strong on Russia.

Steve Doocy said: “During the last administration, we didn’t stand up to Russia so much, did we?” Trump tweeted: “Crimea was TAKEN by Russia during the Obama Administration. Was Obama too soft on Russia?” He added: “The fake news media is going crazy with their conspiracy theories and blind hatred. @MSNBC & @CNN are unwatchable. @foxandfriends is great!”

Trump’s blistering attack on Obama comes just minutes after news broke that Putin will not hand back Crimea to Ukraine. In a statement, Mr. Putin made it clear that he will not talk to any foreign leaders about the peninsula because he believes that Crimeans voted to become part of Russia in a 2014 referendum.

Advertisement

Mr. Trump, the self-profess best deal maker ever, boasted on the campaign trail that he would successfully strike a deal with Moscow to resolve the issue.