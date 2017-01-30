Donald Trump ‘Apprentice’ Successor Arnold Schwarzenegger Slams Immigration Ban

Arnold Schwarzenegger is the latest high-profile celebrity/politician to come out and slam Donald Trump for his travel ban dubbed Muslim ban. Schwarzenegger, who was an early member of the Never Trump movement, said Trump’s immigration executive order is stupid and makes America look bad. In less than ten days in the White House, the flamboyant New Yorker has caused nationwide protests and has become the most hated man in Hollywood thanks to an executive order.

On Friday, Mr. Trump signed an executive order to suspend refugees and other people from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States. Trump, who is keeping one of his biggest campaign promises, claimed he put the Muslim ban in place to protect the American people from Muslim extremists.

Statistics showed that more Americans are killed by toddlers with weapons and by other armed US citizens annually than by terrorists. The former California governor said while he understands that Trump wants to keep America safe, he is going about it the wrong way.

Schwarzenegger explained: “I think that the real problem is that it was vetted badly.” The movie star, an immigrant from Austria, added: “I know what he’s trying to accomplish, and his fear of having people come in from other places and cause harm to the country and all of that stuff. But there is another way of going about it to do it the right way and to accomplish still all the same goals. And so I think that they were hasty with it.”

The Republican politician said Trump has created a mess and went on to say: “It’s crazy. It’s crazy, and it makes us look stupid when the White House is ill-prepared to put this kind of executive order out there.” While both Trump and Schwarzenegger are part of the GOP, they have little in common. During the primaries, he supported Ohio Governor John Kasich and said he would never back Trump.

Schwarzenegger, who replaced Trump on NBC’s “Apprentice,” saw the ratings of the show drop, which prompted POTUS to mock him on Twitter. Schwarzenegger hit back by saying Trump should focus on his job – being the leader of the free world instead of watching reality shows.