Donald Trump Apparently “Weighed In” On His Son’s Statement Regarding The Russia Meeting

A new report has claimed that President Donald Trump was too involved in the statement from Donald Trump Junior regarding his meeting with a Russian lawyer during the presidential campaign. However, the White House has said the president merely “weighed in” on the remarks.

White House Press Secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, stated during a press briefing on the 1st of August, Tuesday, “he weighed in, offered suggestions like any father would do.”

Huckabee, 34, added that Trump Junior’s statement was totally true.

She said, “There is no inaccuracy in that statement. The president weighed in, as any father would, based on the limited information that he had. This is all discussion, frankly, of no consequence.”

According to the Trump administration, Donald Trump Junior went to discuss a program regarding the adoption of “Russian children” with the lawyer, Natalia Veselnitskaya.

Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law, and his former campaign chair Paul Manafort were also present at the meeting.

Here's my statement and the full email chain pic.twitter.com/x050r5n5LQ — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 11, 2017

However, Trump Junior updated his statement after more details were leaked in the media regarding his visit to Russia.

According to reports, Trump Junior went to Russia to obtain “damaging” information regarding Hillary Clinton when he visited during his father’s campaign.

Trump Junior posted on Twitter his full email conversation with an intermediary who arranged the meeting.

In the message, it confirmed that he was expecting documents that “would incriminate Hillary and her dealings with Russia.”

One of Donald’s lawyers, Jay Sekulow, said to CNN that the commander-in-chief was not involved in his son’s statement. He said, “That was written by Donald Trump Jr., and I’m sure with consultation with his lawyer.”

Advertisement

It is probably the case that Donald Trump and his son planned a meeting to obtain documents to smear Clinton’s reputation as a way to gain an advantage in the 2016 election. However, the Democratic party is guilty of the same crimes, as they spoke with many individuals to try and smear Donald’s reputation.