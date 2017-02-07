Donald Trump: “Any Negative Polls Are Fake News”

Donald Trump who was recently proven to be the most disapproved President in the History of the Unites States, according to a new poll, has recently said that “any negative polls are fake news”.

On Friday, a CNN/ORC International poll found that the current President has the lowest approval rate of any other president – only 44%.

Afterwards, Trump went to Twitter, saying: “Any negative polls are fake news, just like the CNN, ABC, NBC polls in the election. Sorry, people want border security and extreme vetting.”

In another Tweet he continued to rant about the “FAKE NEWS media” which he accused of spreading “lies”.

“I call my own shots, largely based on an accumulation of data, and everyone knows it,” he wrote.

Another survey carried out over the weekend by Gallup put his approval rating even lower, at 42%.

His disapproval rating also jumped from 50 to 53%. Gallup said it was a record low for a president just two weeks into office.

Furthermore, the terrible news for Trump keeps on gathering – Obama’s approval rate has suddenly surged!

Barack Obama polled around 76% after his first 14 days in charge – the highest of any recent president – while George W Bush was on 58% and Bill Clinton achieved 59%.

It is not at all surprising that Trump is facing such backlash. In the first days of his Presidency, Trump ordered that 7 Muslim countries be denied entrance into the United States; furthermore he promised to build a wall between Mexico and the U.S. – both decisions very controversial and highly disapproved of.

The CNN poll also found that the number of people who disagreed “strongly” with the new President’s actions was almost as large as the total number who approved.

However, the survey did show a slight improvement on polling carried out before his inauguration in mid-January, when he was on a 40% approval rating.

A majority of those polled said they approved of Trump’s security and economical policies.

But on each of the other questions put to the sample, from terrorism and immigration to health care and foreign affairs, a majority said they disapproved of his administration’s policies.

And he has previously admitted to being selective about his faith in political surveys. “When we do badly, I don’t talk about the polls. When we’re doing well, I talk about the polls,” Trump said in October of last year.